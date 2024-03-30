Real estate broker murdered by a gang in broad daylight in Velachery  

March 30, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

A real estate broker was stabbed to death by a six-member gang on Gandhi Road in Velachery, on Friday.

The victim, Palanisamy, 57, of T. Nagar, was walking on the busy road along with his friend when the gang chased him down, and stabbed him to death using long knives.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. The gang fled the spot on motorcycles.

The police arrived at the spot, and sent the body for post-mortem.

The Taramani police have registered a case and are probing the motive behind the crime.

They are scrutinising call records and CCTV footages.