Chennai Metro Rail Limited plans to set up an exclusive helpline for women passengers

Though a general helpline is already operational, the decision was based on the results of a survey conducted between June and August 2023

October 29, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar

For the first time, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to launch an exclusive helpline for women passengers in an effort to improve the safety measures.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have sought a four-digit helpline number and have written to both Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and the Department of Telecommunication recently. As of now, CMRL already has a general helpline number 1 86042 51515, which has been functional ever since the launch of the first train service eight years ago.

“We decided to implement it after women passengers suggested it during one of the surveys taken a while back. In the survey, most women said they felt safe travelling in the system but also highlighted a few shortcomings and areas to improve. We hope to get the number at the earliest. This will encourage more women travellers to use the system,” an official said.

A survey looking at women’s safety in the city’s Metro Rail trains and stations was done between June and August, and nearly 12,000 women participated. From how safe they feel to use the trains and stations to questions regarding lighting and safety, the survey comprised a wide range of questions. Based on the results of this survey, CMRL is planning to implement quite a few measures, including the facility to launch a helpline.

“Once the number is granted to us, it will be displayed across the system – be it station areas, trains, and social media platforms – so that anyone who faces an issue can quickly reach us. Though there is a general helpline, there are eleven digits, whereas this will be a four-digit number and will be easier to dial. During an emergency, every second counts,” another official said.

