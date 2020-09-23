Chennai Metro Rail installing foot-operated elevators

Facility will prevent commuters from touching surfaces inside stations

The Chennai Metro Rail Phase I Extension Project, which will open to the public by the end of the year, will have foot-operated elevators to prevent commuters from touching surfaces inside the stations.

In the extension project, running for a length of 9 km, there will be nine stations — Washermenpet, Sir Theagaraya College, Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Thiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar. Each station will have two or four lifts based on its size and capacity.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Metro Rail planned to change the working of its elevators.

Initially, a prototype with a foot-operated mechanism was set up in the administrative building of Chennai Metro Rail Limited in Koyambedu.

Due to its success, CMRL began converting elevators in the stations of Phase I. About 20 of the 32 stations, including Airport, Alandur and Central, have been fitted with foot-operated elevators. In the remaining 12, installation will be completed in a week.

“We handle thousands of passengers everyday and we have to make them feel safe with these options. People will be inclined to use a public transport system only when they know it is safe and such facilities are provided,” an official said.