Chennai Metro Rail installing foot-operated elevators

The Chennai Metro Rail Phase I Extension Project, which will open to the public by the end of the year, will have foot-operated elevators to prevent commuters from touching surfaces inside the stations.
In the extension project, running for a length of 9 km, there will be nine stations — Washermenpet, Sir Theagaraya College, Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Thiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar. Each station will have two or four lifts based on its size and capacity.
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Metro Rail planned to change the working of its elevators.
Initially, a prototype with a foot-operated mechanism was set up in the administrative building of Chennai Metro Rail Limited in Koyambedu.
Due to its success, CMRL began converting elevators in the stations of Phase I. About 20 of the 32 stations, including Airport, Alandur and Central, have been fitted with foot-operated elevators. In the remaining 12, installation will be completed in a week.
“We handle thousands of passengers everyday and we have to make them feel safe with these options. People will be inclined to use a public transport system only when they know it is safe and such facilities are provided,” an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath