Chennai Corporation upgrading 147 schools in 9 zones, work to be completed by 2025

May 04, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation is currently upgrading 147 of its schools in nine zones across the city. There are 420 schools under the civic body in 15 zones. Work in schools that need to be revamped in the remaining areas will be taken up, once the results of the Lok Sabha election are announced in June.

According to Joint Commissioner of Education Sharanya Ari, construction work in 147 Corporation schools in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones and extended areas of Perungudi and Sholinganallur is in progress with funds sanctioned under various schemes. The priority for work was accorded based on strength and urgency of requirement, she said.

The condition of all 420 schools would be reviewed after the election results and necessary steps would be taken, the official added.

The Education Department officials held a review meeting on May 3 with the teachers of Corporation schools regarding teacher allocation, infrastructure, capacity building, and other key initiatives.

The overall cost for the upgrade is estimated at ₹99 crore, including ₹30 crore under the Smart City Mission and the funds will be released in phases, according to official sources. Work is expected to be completed by 2025, sources added.

