Chennai Corporation to repair potholes at 532 locations ahead of northeast monsoon

The Corporation has asked the traffic police to permit heavy machinery and equipment along the roads without any restrictions for repair of potholes and relaying of roads

September 30, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
The Greater Chennai Corporation hopes to take advantage of the dry spell predicted from October 4 and repair the roads full of potoholes before the onset of northeast monsoon.

The Greater Chennai Corporation hopes to take advantage of the dry spell predicted from October 4 and repair the roads full of potoholes before the onset of northeast monsoon. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Starting October 1, the Greater Chennai Corporation will repair potholes and damaged patches of roads at 532 locations in the city. The civic body will relay bad roads at 253 places where the roads have been handed over by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage board (CMWSSB) after completion of the work on sewer and water main lines. 

In a bid to complete the work ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Corporation has asked the traffic police to permit heavy machinery and equipment along the roads without any restrictions to facilitate repair of potholes and relaying of roads.

In the last fortnight, the Corporation planned to relay 600 roads but ended up finishing work on 400 roads because of rain, according to officials. Out of 3,200 roads identified for relaying under various schemes in 2022-23, a total of 2247 (70%) roads have been relaid. Rest of it will be completed before the monsoon. These works were awarded to the contractors during June and July.

Further 9,847 roads have been identified for relaying in 2023-24. These works have been awarded recently in September. This work will be completed before March 2024, the officials said.

Regarding restoration of roads which were cut for various projects, 1,817 roads have been handed over to the Corporation by the water boad and 1,429 were relaid as on September 29. Work along 388 roads is under way and will be completed in a week, said an official. 

“We are closely monitoring the social media platforms and also positively using these inputs to strengthen our feedback system. Last week, more than 56 road-related complaints were raised on social media and were addressed and feedback given to residents,” said an official.

“Intermittent rain is a major challenge for road restoration and maintenance. We are able to relay roads only when there is a dry spell. There is close coordination for facilitating vehicle movement at night. Greater Chennai Traffic Police and RTOs are cooperating and addressing issues then and there,” said an official.

Dry spell is expected after October 4. The Corporation is planning to repair pothole and relay roads during the dry spell ahead of the northeast monsoon that is expected set in by mid-October.

