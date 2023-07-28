Chennai Corporation to re-lay damaged roads with additional funding of ₹150 crore

July 28, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will re-lay damaged roads with additional funding from the State Finance Commission at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore, said Corporation Commissioner, J. Radhakrishnan.

Speaking at the Corporation’s Council meeting on Friday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said tenders would be floated next month. “We will identify damaged roads and re-lay these stretches. Coordination between various agencies has improved. Officials of Metrowater have been asked to resolve issues flagged by the councillors,” he said.

At the council meeting on Friday, councillors from various wards of the city demanded that the civic body resolve traffic issues caused by road cuts. The Corporation has already taken the initiative to re-lay damaged roads that have been dug up to provide services such as water supply and power supply to residents and commercial buildings. For roads already identified by the civic agency, tenders will be finalised in a week.

The Chennai Corporation has also already directed officials to regulate road cuts to prevent damage to bus routes and interior roads. The civic body has announced that online permission for road cuts will be given in the city.