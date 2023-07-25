Chennai Corporation begins online issuance of permission for road cuts

July 25, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to regulate the digging of roads for civic services, the Chennai Corporation has started issuing permission, online, for the cutting of roads for services such as water supply, electricity and telecommunications.

Residents have been advised to submit applications online at www.chennaicorporation.gov.in

“We will not accept applications at the regional level or zonal officer. All permissions will strictly be given online. A large number of road cuts have been done by various agencies to provide services to residents, and a number of traffic issues have been reported due to this,” said an official.

During the recent rains, many roads have been damaged because of the rise in number of road cuts, the official said.

Owing to a rise in the number of complaints, the civic body has stopped issuance of permission to cut roads in all 15 zones of the city through modes other than the online mode.

Once an online application is submitted, line agencies will process the application and the GCC will finalise the road cut restoration charges. The digging of roads will be allowed only without any hindrance to the movement of traffic, said an official.

More than 20,000 applications for road cuts have been made in a year in the 15 zones of the city.