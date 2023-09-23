HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation to blacklist contractors for delay in completing roadworks

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan has asked officials to convene a meeting with contractors on Monday to identify issues pertaining to roadworks

September 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Work on CTH Road, which is in bad condition, in Ambattur has been delayed for various reasons.

Work on CTH Road, which is in bad condition, in Ambattur has been delayed for various reasons. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation will blacklist contractors who delay roadworks in the city.

More than 10,000 roads have been identified by the Corporation for re-laying and as many as 2,000 roads have been classified as stretches with the worst damages, leading to a rise in complaints on social media by residents.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday ordered officials to convene a meeting of contractors on Monday to identify issues pertaining to roadworks. Of the 10,000 roads identified, work on 2,500 roads has been completed. “Work has been very slow in many areas. We will call all contractors on Monday. Just 3 to 4 km is laid every day. If the performance is not satisfactory, we have to blacklist the contractor,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

Reasons for delay

The Corporation has issued orders to re-lay roads running to a length of 1,493 km at a cost of ₹908 crore. Some contractors reportedly cited rain as an excuse for the delay in implementing the work. However, work by line agencies had also caused delay at some places, the officials said.

Work had not been taken up on 1,000 roads because of the ongoing work by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Boad (CMWSSB). The Corporation has asked the CMWSSB to complete the work before September 30 to facilitate the roadworks, the civic officials said. “The Corporation will issue show-cause notice to the contractors who have delayed the work. If the contractors fail to complete the work in 15 days, it will initiate action.” said a senior official. 

Rain in the last few days had delayed the roadwork. Work on more than 500 roads, on which milling was done, had not been completed because of rain.

“We will decide to backlist contractors on a case-by-case basis. Areas such as Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Madipakkam, Manali, Madhavaram, Kolathur, T. Nagar and Ambattur have a large number of damaged roads because of Metro Rail work, Tangedco work and storm-water drain work,” said the official.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.