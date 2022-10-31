Chennai

Chennai Corporation sends Class 10 toppers on tour

Fifty students of Chennai Schools, who topped the Class 10 exams this year, on Monday left the city on a tour of Delhi, Shimla and Chandigarh. The Greater Chennai Corporation has sent these toppers on the tour to learn about the historical importance of these locations.

Every year, the GCC sends toppers in SSLC examinations on a tour.

A total of 40 girls and 10 boys boarded the train at Perambur Railway Station on Monday in the presence of Mayor Priya Rajan. She distributed sweet packets to the students. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar was present. Five teachers of Chennai Schools are accompanying the students, who will return on November 8, said a press release from the Corporation.


