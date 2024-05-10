GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chennai Corporation school topper in Class X board exam hopes to crack NEET

She will be preparing for the entrance exam through the free coaching classes offered by the civic body

Published - May 10, 2024 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Aishwaryaa
B. Sadhana

B. Sadhana | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

B. Sadhana, the topper in the Class X board examination among students of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools, aims to become a medical doctor and will prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) through the free coaching classes offered by the civic body.

“My sister, B. Sandhiya, is an engineer. I want to be a doctor. I aspire to give free medical services to people of my community in the future,” she said, and added that she would first have to crack NEET with flying colours before deciding on a stream of medicine to purseu.

Her mother, B. Vijayalakshmi, 44, a native of Rameshwaram, who works as a domestic help in Chennai, said: “We cannot pay for courses in private colleges. We hope she scores high in the Class XII examination and NEET so she can get a seat in a government medical college under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students.”

Highlighting her daughter’s achievements in sports, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said since there was no space in their house to display the medals and trophies that Ms. Sadhana had won, she had stored them in the attic.

“Five of us live in the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board tenements at Pushpa Nagar in Besant Nagar. It is cramped and noisy. My daughter goes to school by 7 a.m., where she studies. The headmistress, Girija, is with the students at all times, be it 7 a.m. or 8 p.m., to guide them,” said P. Balamurugan, 50, Sadhana’s father.

Her parents said she also would help her classmates and juniors with their studies often and had a passion for learning.

Related Topics

education / medical education / Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.