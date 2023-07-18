Chennai Corporation Commissioner checks status of work on roads, drains

July 18, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected Royapuram, Alandur and Perungudi zones on Tuesday.

He inspected the Pandian Road in Royapuram following the completion of the storm-water drain and gave instructions that construction debris be removed immediately and that the pavement be painted black and white.

He visited the Montieth Lane Road, Casa Major Road, Gandhi Irvine Road and Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road. The Commissioner visited the stadium and instructed the officials to keep it clean and to appoint additional cleaning staff.

He inspected the work on pavements on Uthamar Gandhi Salai in Teynampet zone and told officials to paint it black and white.

In Alandur zone, he checked the garbage clearance work in Adyar river at Manapakkam where amphibious machines have been deployed.

In Perungudi zone, Ambedkar Road, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Bharathiyar Salai, Raja Rajeshwari Main Road, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has completed its work and the Commissioner inspected the road repair work.

He visited a fair price shop on Bharathiyar Salai in Madipakkam and inspected the work toward the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and asked officials to coordinate with the civic body.