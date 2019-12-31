Carnatic music to usher in the New Year

The Mylapore Fine Arts Club will be the venue for the Carnatica Archival Centre for Music and Dance’s Ethnic New Year’s Eve event, that will happen from 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a press release, K.N. Shashikiran, managing trustee, Carnatica, said the who’s who of the Carnatic music fraternity would be under one roof, on one stage, coming together to pray and celebrate the arrival of 2020.

Entry to the event, that will have regular individual performances and music medleys presented by vocalists and instrumentalists, is free.

The highlight of the programme will be Carnatic 2020, featuring 20 different themes like Music for Global Peace, Music Based on Zodiac Signs, Music and Nature, Music for Various Emotions and Moods, Music with Raga-based Film Songs, Music as a Healer, Music with Spirituality and Philosophy, Music for Gender Equality, Western Choir and Carnatic Music, and many more.

Artistes who will participate in the event include A. Kanyakumari, Sudha Ragunathan, Neyveli Santhanagopalan, S. Sowmya, Nithyasree Mahadevan and Rajhesh Vaidhya. Namasankeerthanam by Shenkotai Hari and Sant Pravaham; Carnatic western by Nirmala Rajasekhar and Sruthi Rajasekhar; Carnatic medley by Embar Kannan and Keyboard Sathyanarayanan; Carnatic humour by S. Karthick and many more programs have been lined up to liven up the evening, the release said.

For details contact 9444018269.