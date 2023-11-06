HamberMenu
‘Anacondas’ slithering down pavement on Avvai Shanmugham Salai

GCC official notes the tubes were installed by CMRL to pump out water from its work site along Kamarajar Salai into GCC’s stormwater drain on Avvai Shanmugam Salai and the work is yet to be completed 

November 06, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
As seen on November 2

As seen on November 2 | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Running perpendicular to Kamarajar Salai in Triplicane, Avvai Shanmugam Salai presents a rather bizarre picture. As these images from November 2 show, three giant-sized and monstrously-lengthy tubes slither down the pavement adjoining the the wall of the State Commissionerate for the Differently Abled. Regulars note the tubes (emerging out of the earth at one end) have been lying in this manner for more than a month. A snowflake would fare better in a furnace than pedestrians on this pavement. With the Lady Willingdon Institute campus, which includes a government school, in proximity to it, this road is well-hoofed. Besides, the wheelchair-bound would roll into the State Commissionerate which also houses the Museum of Possibilities, a showcase for tools promoting accessibility. Being in such an environment, this non-functional pavement comes across as more of a handicap than it would have been in most other places.

When The Hindu Downtown took up this issue with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), an official of the civic body who is acquainted with the issue revealed that the giant tubes were an effort by CMRL to create a provision for pumping out water from its work site at the Marina into GCC’s stormwater drain on Avvai Shanmugam Salai. The linkage is set to happen. Admitting that these tubes could potentially hinder the movement of vististors to the State Commissionerate for the differently-abled, the GCC official said they would ask CMRL to complete the work immediately.

