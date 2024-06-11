GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air passenger who refused to stop smoking deboarded from Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flight

Police said the man was asked by the crew to stop smoking, but refused, and was subsequently deboarded

Published - June 11, 2024 01:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A passenger who was smoking a cigarette on an aircraft bound for Kuala Lumpur was deboarded.  He was also booked by the police, on Monday, June 10, 2024. 

Sources said 174 passengers boarded a flight that was scheduled to depart from Chennai International Airport. The crew were checking on the passengers while the flight was moving towards the runway. One of the passengers, who was identified as Arumugam of Ramanathapuram was smoking a cigarette. Even though the crew warned him to desist and told him that he was not permitted to smoke, he continued and stated that he was a chain smoker and could not stop smoking.

At this juncture, other passengers got involved, asking the man to stop. As he continued to refuse, the aircraft was taken to a bay and the passenger deboarded by the security staff. His journey was cancelled and he was handed over to the police while the flight took off onward on its journey, with the other passengers.  

