Actor Vivekh continues to be critical; on ECMO

Health Secretary, SIMS doctors say vaccine-related complication unlikely; further investigation will be commissioned

After Tamil actor Vivekh was admitted to SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani in Chennai on Friday, the hospital has released a statement on his health.

The 59-year-old comedian, who had taken the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, complained of chest pain and fainted and was rushed to the hospital.

The press release states that Vivekh was admitted to the hospital at 11 am by his family members, and was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. He later underwent an Emergency Coronary Angiogram, followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in a critical condition on ECMO in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The statement added that Vivekh’s condition is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. “This is a separate cardiac event, it may not be due to COVID vaccination,” it stated.