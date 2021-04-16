Actor Vivekh critical, hospitalised in Chennai

The 59-year-old comedian complained of chest pain and fainted and was rushed to a private hospital

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh was hospitalised in Chennai on Friday after he complained of chest pain and fainted, film industry and hospital sources said.

He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital, they said.

The 59-year-old comedian, who had taken the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, complained of chest pain and fainted and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said.

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar. He was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, the Tamil remake of the 2012 Hindi film Vicky Donor.

He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.