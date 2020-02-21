A tribute to Shanthi Ranganathan’s work

A small day care centre for alcoholic patients started by Shanthi Ranganathan at the TTK Library in 1980 has grown into a world class hospital, helping in the recovery of more than 38,000.

To mark 40 years of the centre for addiction, rehabilitation and counselling services of the T.T.Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation, a book was released at a function held in the city on Thursday.

The memoir titled ‘Planting seeds of hope, for trees of joy – a tribute’, was released by Meena Muthiah, chairman, Board of Trustees, TTK Hospital.

The memoir traces the founding of the T.T. Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation by Ms. Ranganathan and helping in rebuilding the families affected by addiction to alcohol and drugs through various therapies of music, horticulture and yoga.

The book has an amalgamation of photos and write-ups that bring to the fore, the four-decade long work of Ms. Ranganathan and her team, various rehabilitation works and de-addiction systems of the foundation.

The book also displays the awards including the Padma Shri, United Nations Civil Services Award and the Avvaiyar Award, conferred on Ms. Ranganathan.

Ms. Ranganathan said the medical institution has created methodology, to treat alcholism in the country, which is being followed all over the world. She elaborated on the starting of the after care centre, relapse ward to help patients from overcoming their alcohol and drug addiction, initiatives to publish documents and books and training programmes in the field of addiction, particularly in North Eastern States.

T.T. Jaganathan, chairman, TTK group, appreciated the work of Ms. Ranganathan in the field of deaddiction and also remembered the work being carried out in the school at Manjakkudi village in Tiruvarur district.