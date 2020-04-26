A hat trick of sorts in Thiruvengada Nagar

The residents welfare association in Thiruvengada Nagar, Ambattur Old Town (OT) is displaying an inimitable level of consistency in being charitable, during these times.

Recently, they gave away rice, daal, cooking oil and other grocery items worth ₹ 1,000 to each of the 15 conservancy staff from Zone - 7 (Ambattur) of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“These conservancy staff report to work on time, and are sincere in their work. They attend to our complaints immediately. So, we decided to help them in a small measure during the lockdown,” says S. Suresh, secretary, Thiruvengada Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

This act of charity follows two others. First, when the plight of stranded migrant workers and homeless was much discussed, the association pinned it colours to the Corporation exercise to take care of them.

Residents of the neighbourhood provided dry rations including 100 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of toor daal and 10 litres of edible oil to local civic officials as part of civic body's efforts to provide free food mainly to stranded migrant workers and homeless persons in the neighbourhood especially in the industrial clusters in and around the region.

These residents also mobilised a sum of ₹ 1.22 lakh and donated it to Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) a few days ago.

Divided into 138 plots, the Thiruvengada Nagar is a small locality consisting of 10 streets, two main roads covering a population of around 1000 families. Most of the residents are employed in government sectors and industrial units at Pattaravakkam, Athipet and Ambattur.