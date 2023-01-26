HamberMenu
74th Republic Day | Chennai Mayor Priya unfurls Indian flag at Ripon building

Ms. Priya also presented letters of appreciation to those who had paid the highest property tax and those who paid the tax on time to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

January 26, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Mayor R. Priya accepts the salutes from volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides during the celebration of 74th Republic Day at Ripon building in Chennai on January 26, 2023. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya unfurled the national flag at Ripon Building on the occasion of 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, 2023 and she released tricolour balloons into the sky.

The Mayor accepted the salutes from the volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides. She then visited the science exhibition organized by the students of the Chennai Corporation schools and witnessed cultural performances by the students.

Later, Ms. Priya presented letters of appreciation to those who had paid the highest property tax and those who paid the tax on time to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu State Family Welfare Movement, the Mayor presented certificates of appreciation to medical officers, urban primary health nurses, and family welfare counsellors who have rendered excellent services in family welfare programs at the district level. As many as 100 officers and employees were presented with medals for serving as role models in the Corporation. .

Also present were Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar, among others.

