Chennai

24% of COVID-19 recovered patients reporting symptoms

Response initiated: Tele-counselling services are being offered for those suffering from “long-haul COVID-19”.  

Around 24% of patients in the city, who were infected with SARS-CoV-2, continued having symptoms long past the time they recovered from the initial phases of COVID-19, whereas 76% completely recovered from the infection.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said doctors had started offering tele-counselling services for helping such patients with “long-haul COVID-19”.

Rubeshkumar, consultant, Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology, said 48.2% of the respondents selected randomly for the rapid needs assessment for post COVID-19 symptoms were those who recovered after getting admitted to a hospital. Others were in home isolation.

Over 34% of the patients included in the assessment had one of the comorbidities.

Over 23% had diabetes, 19% hypertension, 3.2% heart disease, 0.8% kidney disorders and 1.1% asthma.

The symptoms included coughing, breathlessness, tiredness and sleeplessness. Weight loss (9%), hair loss (7%), fatigue/tiredness (7%) and sleeplessness (5%) were the other commonly reported symptoms.

Just 1.6% of the individuals reported persistent breathlessness, 0.8% reported joint pain, 0.7% loss of appetite and 0.5% reported loss of memory after the COVID-19 infection. Of the residents who reported symptoms post-recovery, 57% were men and 43% were women. Persistent symptoms were higher among the age group of 45-59 years (40%), followed by 30-44 years (24%).

Among those who remained asymptomatic during the active phase of the infection, 4% reported symptoms.

Post-COVID-19 symptoms were significantly higher among those hospitalised than those in home isolation, and also higher among those who required oxygen therapy, officials said.

Persistent symptoms beyond 12 weeks of COVID-19 have been reported from various zones.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai Corporation
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 11:29:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/24-of-covid-19-recovered-patients-reporting-symptoms/article34957806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY