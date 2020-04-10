1,973 residents report symptoms

The Chennai Corporation has identified 1,973 residents who have reported symptoms in COVID-19 containment blocks across the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Friday said that all the residents would be monitored for the next few weeks.

“Over 85% of households have been covered in the survey for symptoms of COVID-19. Survey results show 1,973 cases, with all kinds of symptoms, such as fever, in the past few days. As many as 1,312 residents no longer have such symptoms. They have been ruled out as clear cases. But 661 residents are being followed up. However, all the 1,973 residents will be on our radar for the next few weeks,” said Mr. Prakash.

The civic body has earmarked 12,204 containment blocks, with 100 houses each. As many as 11,838 workers have been recruited for the survey.

The number of residents with symptoms is higher in areas such as Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Royapuram, as per the list the Corporation generated. Of the 10.7 lakh houses in the 15 zones of the city, 9.18 lakh houses have been covered by the workers, collecting data from residents.

“We have verified 17.04 lakh households. The city has 20.7 lakh households,” said an official of the Corporation.

The Corporation will recruit more workers to visit houses and collect information on symptoms from residents this week.

On Friday, residents in several neighborhoods complained about the collection of money by a group of individuals, who claimed that they were from the Corporation and were here for COVID-19 containment work. “We have reports that some individuals have collected money from residents, reportedly for COVID-19 containment work. The persons were wearing masks. Some residents even paid ₹1,000 to the people who visited the area. We are verifying CCTV camera footage. We will file a complaint,” said a resident of the Teynampet zone.