16,000 workers to carry out door-to-door checks

Starting Sunday, the Chennai Corporation will carry out door-to-door verification in 10 lakh buildings to identify residents infected with COVID-19, said Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Mr. Velumani said that the Corporation would send 16,000 workers to houses to get information from residents. “The Corporation has developed a system to monitor the health of all residents. We request residents to cooperate with the workers and give information on symptoms. The entire city, with 10 lakh buildings, has been divided into 13,100 sectors. Each sector will have 75-100 buildings. The workers will visit all houses in a sector, for three months, to gather information on a regular basis. The workers will get ₹15,000 a month and will be provided personal protective equipment,” said Mr. Velumani.

The Corporation has made arrangements for accommodation and supply of food for stranded people in 41 relief camps, 38 night shelters and 13 special shelters. “A total of 4,738 stranded persons have received assistance from the Chennai Corporation,” said Mr. Velumani.

“Amma Canteens, at 407 locations in Chennai, have supplied 26.32 lakh idlis, 7.27 lakh rice parcels and 15.03 lakh chapattis during the lockdown. Many homeless persons and stranded people have benefited from the distribution of food at the Amma Canteens,” said Mr. Velumani.

“The State government has issued orders for the supply of 11.50 lakh masks. Orders have been issued for procurement of six lakh gloves and 1,000 N-95 masks for doctors. A total of 2,000 litres of hand sanitiser, 50,000 litres of disinfectant and 328 tonnes of bleaching powder is being used to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Velumani.

“We have created awareness among 447 doctors in private hospitals. Over four lakh pamphlets will be distributed to residents,” said Mr. Velumani.