10 ponds in north Chennai to get a facelift at a cost of ₹748 lakh in five zones

June 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Waterbodies in north Chennai may soon get a facelift with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proposing to take up improvement works in 10 ponds across five zones at a cost of ₹748.71 lakh.

If all goes well, desilting, bund formation, fencing, creation of pavements and plantation of saplings would be taken up and spaces made available to the public, according to officials. “This is in the estimation stage and work will be taken up based on the approval,” said M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) of the GCC.

Five of these waterbodies are in Zone III (Madhavaram) — Thamarai Kulam in Valluvar Street, Ramachandra Pond, Oothukulam at Lakshmi Nagar Third Street, Chavadi Kulam and Teachers Colony Kulam. Two ponds in Zone-II (Manali) — Edayanchavadi and Omakulam — one each in Zone-I (Tiruvottiyur) — Thamaraikulam, Zone-IV (Tondiarpet) — Union Carbide Colony Ninth Street and Zone V (Royapuram) Kathabada Moolakothalam Burial Ground (new construction) were listed.

The pond at Kathabada, Moolakothalam, has been lying in a state of neglect for a long time. “We are planning to take up restoration work for the first time. Work for bund formation and inlet-outlet facilities have been proposed,” he said.

Desilting, creating walkways on the bunds, installation of street lights and benches are some of the components of the proposed work at these ponds. For instance, at Omakulam, improvement work, including pavement, fencing, desilting, bund formation, lighting and toe wall were proposed at a cost of ₹110 lakh while at Ramachandra Pond, work on a pavement, benches, lighting facility and greenery were proposed at a cost of ₹107 lakh.

“Once the works are completed, we will open these spaces to the public for walking. In some places, we are planning to install gym equipment while putting in place all protective measures,” Mr. Prabakaran said.

He said there was a proposal to use geocell — a geosynthetic material — to protect the bunds. “We are planning for geocell material for slope protection at the waterbodies. There will be no concrete used on the slopes as we want to go the natural way. We are looking at a natural slope with ‘vetiver’. This is in the discussion stage and will be put in place depending on the approval by the funding agency,” he added.