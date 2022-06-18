Youth drives car into lake, dies

A youth was killed in a freak accident when he drove his car into a lake during heavy rains on Friday night in Taverekere, on the outskirts of the city.

The deceased Prajwal, 24, an M.Tech student and a resident of Nagarabhavi, was driving his friend Ravichandra’s car and they were on their way to Hassan when the accident happened. “While coming near Devamachohalli lake, Prajwal was speeding and took the car to the right of the road and the car fell into the lake. I opened the door and came out swimming. But Prajwal couldn’t,” Ravichandra said in his complaint to the Tavarekere police.

A senior police official said as the Devamachohalli Road was being widened into a four lane road, there was slush and water logging on the road on Friday night. “The car driver seems to have not realised that he has taken a steep right turn to the lake, adjoining the road. He may have mistaken it to be water stagnating on the road. Moreover, there are no streetlights on the stretch,” he said.

The Fire and Emergency Services fished out the car and Prajwal’s body from the lake on Saturday morning.