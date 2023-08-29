August 29, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 57-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries after falling out of a BMTC bus on June 6 succumbed at Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on August 29.

The victim, Shivamma, had come to Bengaluru from Mandya. She got down at Satellite bus stand. She got into a parked BMTC bus on Platform No. 1 and asked passengers whether the bus would go to Mudalapalya. When the passengers replied in the negative, Shivamma was trying to get down through the middle door when the driver moved the vehicle.

Shivamma lost her balance, fell and came under the wheels of the bus. Her her left leg was crushed. She was rushed to a hospital. The driver initially agreed to bear the medical expenses, but later refused, following which Shivamma’s son Ravikumar filed a complaint with the Kengeri traffic police three days later.

On June 12, Kengeri traffic police booked a case against the BMTC driver charging him under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Following the death of Shivamma, the police have charged the driver under Section 304A (causing death by negligence).