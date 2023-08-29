HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajinikanth springs a surprise, visits BMTC bus depot in Bengaluru

Prior to his foray into the film industry, the actor served as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. During that time, he was assigned to route 10A

August 29, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Actor Rajinikanth visited BMTC Depot No. 4 in Jayanagar, south Bengaluru where he interacted with the crew. The superstar took selfies with the BMTC staff during the visit.

Actor Rajinikanth visited BMTC Depot No. 4 in Jayanagar, south Bengaluru where he interacted with the crew. The superstar took selfies with the BMTC staff during the visit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Rajinikanth sprang a surprise on August 29 by visiting a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) depot in the city.

Mr. Rajinikanth visited BMTC Depot No. 4 in Jayanagar, south Bengaluru where he interacted with the crew. The superstar took selfies with the BMTC staff during the visit.

Prior to his foray into the film industry, the actor served as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. During that time, he was assigned to route 10A in the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS, now BMTC).

According to a senior official, no one at BMTC was aware of the actor’s visit. The official told The Hindu, “It was an impromptu visit. He interacted with our crew, which included drivers, conductors, and depot staff. It might be a nostalgic experience for him as he had previously worked as a conductor in buses of the depot.”

Also ReadThe man behind the persona named ‘Rajinikanth’

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in Bengaluru, he worked in BTS as a conductor. Mr Rajinikanth was close to his colleague and driver of the bus Raj Bahadur, who later motivated him to join the Madras Film Institute and supported him financially during this phase. When Mr. Rajinikanth got the Dadasaheb Phalke award, he dedicated the award to Raj Bahadur and several other friends, family members and mentors.

Mr. Rajinikanth’s most recent movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been released worldwide. The movie marks the return of the superstar to the silver screen after a gap of two years.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Chennai / entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.