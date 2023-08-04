HamberMenu
Watch | Is the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway safe?

A video on the measures being taken to reduce the number of accidents on the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

August 04, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has witnessed 308 fatal and non-fatal accidents, resulting in 100 deaths and leaving over 300 people injured.

The 118-km-long expressway was inaugurated on March 12, 2023. The six-lane expressway reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to 75 minutes.

But the increase in number of accidents has forced the authorities to bring in several restrictions and safety measures.

The recent one is the ban on slow-moving vehicles in the expressway from August 1. What do motorists feel about this?

While the authorities have made some moves, will it make driving safer? We also look at some of the main causes of the accidents.

Also read:

 Speeding, lane indiscipline, and tyre bursts main reasons for accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway 

 Ban on slow-moving vehicles on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway likely to cause traffic snarls, increase risk of accidents on service roads, fear commuters 

 Experts, motorists welcome decision to ban two-wheelers and autos on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway 

Reporting: Darshan Devaiah BP and Nalme Nachiyar

Videography: Ravichandran N and K. Bhagya Prakash

Production: Ravichandran N.

