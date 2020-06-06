Vendors prey on fear, flog school-branded masks to parents

With the State government proposing that schools can reopen in July in a phased manner, parents are being flooded with calls from vendors of masks and sanitisers. Many of these vendors are using the names and logos of schools to sell their products.

Parents claim that the marketing tactics used by manufacturers are aggressive to the point of playing on their worst fears that their children will contract the virus. They are also selling the products at almost double the rate. For instance, masks that cost ₹200 are being sold for ₹400.

“Some vendors even claim that they are representing the school,” said one parent.

However, school managements have decided to distance themselves from this issue.

Following complaints from parents, the Delhi Public School sent a message to parents of their six schools that they are not associated with any vendor selling products with the DPS logo.

“It has been brought to our notice that some agencies are using the school's name and logo to sell products like masks and sanitisers. Kindly note that the school is not associated with such vendors. Please refrain from falling prey to these anti-social elements who see an opportunity in such adverse circumstances,” the DPS management said in a message to parents.

The management has also filed a complaint at Kumaraswamy Layout and Varthur police stations requesting action against those who are misusing the school’s name and besmirching its reputation.

Santhosh S., a parent of a class nine student who studies in a CBSE school in north Bengaluru, said that uniform vendors too are selling masks along with the uniforms, tie and belt. “They are saying that it comes as a set and we need to buy the entire set. The mask alone costs ₹450,” he said.

Parents have no choice but to buy uniforms as many schools have insisted that students wear them even while attending online classes. “I don't plan to send my son to school for the next few months even if school commences. Hence, I don't see the need to buy the mask,” said Mr. Santosh.