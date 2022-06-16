Traffic diversion in CBD due to Congress rally in Bengaluru

Traffic congestion is expected on Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road and Cunningham Road in view of ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ rally organised by the KPCC at 10 am on June 16

Traffic congestion is expected on Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road and Cunningham Road in view of ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ rally organised by the KPCC at 10 am on June 16

In view of the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ rally organised by the KPCC at 10 am on June 16, traffic police have identified alternative routes for smooth movement of vehicles in and around the Raj Bhavan and KPCC office on Queen’s Road in Bengaluru. The rally has been organised by the Congress to protest against the questioning of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with suspected money-laundering linked to the National Herald case

Traffic congestion is expected on Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road and Cunningham Road.

Alternate routes

According to traffic police, vehicles coming from Jayamahal, Cantonment Road to Vidhana Soudha should turn right on Queen’s Road, Thimmaiah Road Junction, through Thimmaiah Road To Udaya TV Junction, M.V. Jayaram Road, turn right at Vasanthnagar under-bridge, Palace Road , turn left at Kalpana Junction, Cunningham Road, turn right at Chandrika Hotel Junction to LRDE Junction, move through Basaveshwara Junction to go further.

Vehicles coming from Fraser Town (Pulakeshinagar), Cox Town towards Shivajinagar should turn left at Fraser Town Santhosh Hospital, pass through Promenade Road, take left at Naga Junction, turn right at War Memorial, right turn at Thiruvalluvar Junction, turn left at Dhobi Ghat Junction, Dickenson Road left turn, right turn at Manipal Centre Junction , enter Cubbon Road and move further.

Vehicles coming from Shivajinagar, Cubbon Road, MG Road to Raj Bhavan should turn left at Police Thimmaiah Circle, Ambedkar Veedhi, pass through Gopal Gowda Circle to K.R. Circle and move further.

The vehicles coming from K.R. Circle, Ambedkar Veedhi to Shivajinagar, pass through K.R. Circle, Nrupathunga Road, Hudson Circle, Kasturba Road, Queen’s Road, MG Road, should turn left at Anil Kumble Circle, pass through Central Street to Shivajinagar, and move further.