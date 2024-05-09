GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three-week Mango Mela in Lalbagh in Bengaluru from May 23 

Kari Ishad, the mango variety from Ankola, which has GI tag, is expected to be available at the mela

Updated - May 09, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 03:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Around 50 mango stalls and 15 jackfruit stalls are expected to be set up at the Mango Mela in Bengaluru starting on May 23, 2024. 

Around 50 mango stalls and 15 jackfruit stalls are expected to be set up at the Mango Mela in Bengaluru starting on May 23, 2024.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The annual Mango Mela in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the one-stop destination for different varieties of mangoes, will begin on May 23. The decision was taken by Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) after a meeting of all the stakeholders, including farmers, on May 9.

The mela will be open to visitors for three weeks. Over 100 farmers from across Karnataka are expected to participate. Around 50 mango stalls and 15 jackfruit stalls will be set up at the mela. 

“The number of stalls is fewer this time due to poor supply, but good quality mangos will be available at the mela,” said C. G. Nagaraju, Managing Director, KSMDMCL. The Kari Ishad, the mango variety from Ankola in Uttara Kannada district that bagged the Geographical Indications (GI) tag in 2023, is expected to be available at the mela. The variety is considered as one of the finest quality mangoes because of its unique aroma and luscious taste, apart from a high amount of pulp. 

“Other famous varieties, like Kesar from Koppal, Badami from Chitradurga and Tumakuru, will also be available. Farmers from the major mango growing regions like Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural will bring varieties like Raspuri and Thothapuri,” Mr. Nagaraju said. 

A smaller version of the Mango Mela was organised under the name Mango Utsav earlier in April for four days, in National College ground. The event had attracted thousands of mango lovers. 

Rates to be higher this year 

With a dip in yield this time, consumers have been complaining of higher prices of mangoes this year with good quality fruits costing around ₹250 per kg.

According to a source in the mango board, the rate of mangoes even at the mela will be on the higher side this time. 

“The yield has been horrible this time. While 30% yield was expected, it has gone below that. Hence, the prices will be more as the farmers have to be compensated. The prices, like in any market, will be proportional to supply and demand,” according to the source.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Karnataka / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.