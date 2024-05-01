Karnataka’s mango-picking tourism cancelled this year amid low yield and elections

May 01, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

Each year, hundreds of mango enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the mango-picking tourism event in Karnataka, where they explore mango farms across the State. However, this year’s tour has been cancelled due to a significant reduction in mango production as well as the the election model code of conduct.

For the past few years, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) has been organising mango-picking tourism, garnering a positive response, especially from children and senior citizens. The KSMDMCL collaborates with mango growers in the State to organise this farm visit. During the tour, visitors receive first-hand information about mango cultivation, have the opportunity to pick fruit, take a guided farm tour, indulge in fresh fruit tasting, savour local cuisines, and purchase mangoes at wholesale prices.

Speaking to The Hindu, KSMDMCL’s managing director, C.G. Nagaraju, said, “Due to the constraints of the election model code of conduct, which prohibits large group gatherings, coupled with significantly reduced mango production this year, the farms are experiencing notably low yields. Hence mango-picking tourism cannot be done this year. However, in June, we will reassess the situation and consider organising the tour if there is sufficient interest from the people.”

The mango farm tours, typically conducted during the mango season, were scheduled for Sundays. The corporation would take people from Bengaluru to mango farms in Ramanagara or Kolar districts. Those interested would book the tour through the official KSMDMCL website and pay a fee of ₹100 for the trip facilitated by the corporation.

Visitors are free to roam the farm, select the fruit they desire, and directly purchase it from the farmers. However, a minimum purchase requirement is at least six kilograms. According to Mr. Nagaraju, the initiative benefits both farmers and mango enthusiasts, as farmers can sell their produce directly to customers without intermediaries or commissions.

Karthik Gowda, a mango grower from Ramanagara, said, “We were getting a decent profit from this initiative, but now it is cancelled. With mango production at an all-time low this year, organizing the mango-picking tourism wouldn’t have significantly alleviated our situation. The reduced yield has put a strain on our prospects for the year.”