Three-day music festival in Bengaluru from December 24-26

Suswaralaya College of Music is celebrating its 22nd anniversary from December 24 to 26 at Sri Rama Lalitha Kala Mandira, 9th Main, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Bengaluru. The college is run by H.S. Sudhindra who is a mridanga artiste.

Renowned mridanga artiste Vidwan M. Vasudeva Rao will inaugurate and distribute the prizes at the anniversary celebrations. Vocalist T.S. Sathyavathi will confer the title ‘Swaralayarathna’ on vocalist Srikantam Nagendra Sastry. Mridangist Srimushnam V. Raja Rao will confer the title ‘Swaralayashrunga’ on vocalist Tirumale Srinivas.

Srikantam Nagendra Sastry will perform at a vocal concert on December 24 at 6.15 p.m. Other highlights include a vocal concert by A.S. Murali and party on December 25 at 6 p.m. and vocal concert by Tirumale Srinivas and party on December 26 at 6 p.m.

There will also be lectures by top artistes, including H.K. Venkataram, Shubha Santhosh, Ranjani Venkatesh and Ashwini Satish, along with performances by youth and young children.


