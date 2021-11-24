Music Tribe bets big on India’s tech talent

Sets up centre in Bengaluru, to deploy 100 engineers for toning up software

Betting big on the tech prowess of India, Music Tribe, a global player in the audio-visual industry, has set up an innovation centre in Bengaluru to develop embedded software, applications and mobility solutions for next generation music production systems like synthesizers, mixers and other audio-visual products.

“This new innovation centre in India is in line with our digital obsession and the initial aim is to deploy over 100 engineers here over the coming quarters,” said founder and CEO Uli Behringer.

“The new innovation centre will collaborate with the company’s other such facilities in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, U.K., U.S. and China,” said G. Krishna Kumar, VP and centre head at Music Tribe India. “The India team will strengthen Music Tribe’s software capabilities around embedded software, cloud and digital technologies including AI, ML and edge computing,” he added.

Music Tribe also has audio-visual product manufacturing facilities in China, Malaysia and Thailand and is likely to set up a manufacturing facility in India as well at a later point.

Music Tribe designs and sells a wide range of audio-visual products including mixers, synthesizers, amplifiers, signal processors, microphones, hi-fi speakers and headphones.

Other than products under the Behringer brand, the company also owns brands such as Midas, Klark Teknik, Lab Gruppen, Tannoy, Aston Microphones, TC Electronic and TC Helicon.

The $12-billion audio-visual product industry is currently dominated by companies such as Harman, Yamaha, Cisco, Crestron, Logitech, Roland, Bosch and Music Tribe. Americas account for 40%, while Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific hold 30% market share each.

Thin market

India currently has only a thin slice of 2-3%, in the sector. However, the country is expected to witness a steady growth in the use of audio-visual products/systems and the consumption of musical and audio-visual content was on the rise, said Music Tribe.