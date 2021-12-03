Bengaluru

51st music conference of Bangalore Gayana Samaja from December 5-12

The annual music conference of the Bangalore Gayana Samaja is a highlight of the social calendar of Bengaluru.  

The 51st music conference of the Bangalore Gayana Samaja will be held from December 5 to 12, 2021. This year’s theme is ‘Multi facets of Music’.

As part of the event, there will be seminars daily at 10 a.m. from experts, besides concerts in the evening.

The highlights are concerts featuring the Trichur brothers, (December 5), Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath (December 6), T.V. Ramprasadh, (December 7), Pantula Rama (December 8), Vighnaraja S. Sampagodu - vocal (December 9), Kumaresh (violin) (December 10), Amrutha Venkatesh (December 11), Ranjani and Gayathri (December 12), which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Gayana Samaja has arranged talent promotion concerts from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. from December 6 to 11. For details, visit http://www.gayanasamaja.org/


