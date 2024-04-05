GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temperature breaches 38 degrees Celsius mark in Bengaluru

The highest-ever temperature recorded for April was 39.2°C in April 2016. The normal temperature for Bengaluru during April is 34.1°C

April 05, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A flower vendor taking shelter from the scorching sun in Bengaluru.

A flower vendor taking shelter from the scorching sun in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The temperature has breached the 38 degrees Celsius mark in Bengaluru, as the Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) weather station recorded a maximum of 38.3°C on Friday (April 5).

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) local forecast for Bengaluru city and the neighbourhood, issued at 6 p.m., the KIA station recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3°C and a minimum temperature of 22.6°C.

The highest-ever temperature recorded for April was 39.2°C in April 2016. The normal temperature for Bengaluru during April is 34.1°C.

The two other stations, at Bengaluru city and HAL airport, record a maximum of 37°C and a minimum of 24°C and 22.5°C, respectively.

The maximum temperature for the next few days is expected to be above 38°C.

The IMD forecast for the next 48 hours states, “The partly cloudy sky in the morning is likely to become mainly clear by afternoon and evening. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 38 degrees and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.”

The met department’s seasonal outlook for April to June and the rainfall and temperature outlook for April have already forecast below-normal rainfall for south interior Karnataka and above-normal rainfall for north interior Karnataka.

