Bengaluru beat the heat series

April 08, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Bengaluru on April 7 recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius. The capital city, which is known for its salubrious weather had registered 37.6 on Saturday, which was the highest in the past eight years.

In view of the hot weather in Bengaluru, sunstroke wards have been opened in most hospitals, including the KC General Ward. Doctors have advised people not to venture out without covering their heads and to hydrate themselves properly to avoid heatstrokes.

As Bengaluru’s maximum temperatures scale new heights, The Hindu explores the lives of street vendors and pourakarmikas, like others whose work is primarily outdoors, who are struggling.