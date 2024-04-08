GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru beat the heat series

As Bengaluru’s maximum temperatures scale new heights, The Hindu explores the predicament of those whose work is primarily outdoors

April 08, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Less traffic on Race Course road at Baaveshwara Circle, on a hot summer day, in Bengaluru on April 7, 2024.

Less traffic on Race Course road at Baaveshwara Circle, on a hot summer day, in Bengaluru on April 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Bengaluru on April 7 recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius. The capital city, which is known for its salubrious weather had registered 37.6 on Saturday, which was the highest in the past eight years.

In view of the hot weather in Bengaluru, sunstroke wards have been opened in most hospitals, including the KC General Ward. Doctors have advised people not to venture out without covering their heads and to hydrate themselves properly to avoid heatstrokes.

As Bengaluru’s maximum temperatures scale new heights, The Hindu explores the lives of street vendors and pourakarmikas, like others whose work is primarily outdoors, who are struggling.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / weather / weather news

Collection - 2 stories

Street vendors using umbrella to sell their wares in and around K.R. Market, as the mercury levels move upwards.
beating the heat
Street vendors struggle with wilting wares, searing heat in Bengaluru
Jayanth R.
In the summer, the civic workers in Bengaluru have more work as trees shed leaves.
Beating the Heat
Pourakarmikas grapple with heat this summer, demand half day work in Bengaluru
Shreyas H.S.

Top News Today

0 / 0
