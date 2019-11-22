Students bag top spots in Cambridge assessment

Four students from a Bengaluru school have bagged topped spots in the Cambridge Assessment International Examinations (CAIE). Their performance was based on tests conducted in the November 2018 and June 2019 Cambridge examination series, the results of which were announced on Friday.

There was celebrations at Inventure Academy as two of their students received ‘Top in the World’ awards for mathematics while two others received ‘Top in the Country’ awards in a range of subjects, including computer science, design and technology, geography, and global perspective and research.

School captain Divij Gupta has topped the world in mathematics for three consecutive years. He is a member of Inventure’s round square youth parliament and football, athletics and music teams. He aspires to pursue theoretical physics at one of the world’s leading universities. “It is a surreal feeling to have bagged three top of the world ranks. It reaffirms my interest in math and motivates me to work harder in the same stream going forward. I am grateful to my teachers, my school and my parents for their continuous support,” he said.

Omkar Ashutosh Kerkar has topped the world in AS-level mathematics. Abhishek Jain topped the country in A-level computer science and received the high achievement award in AS-level design and technology while Indika Kandwal received the high achievement award in A level geography and AS level global perspectives and research.