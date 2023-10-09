HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Asia’s first aircraft recovery training school set up at KIA in Bengaluru

In the event of an aircraft mishap on the runway, swift, precise, and safe recovery is paramount to restore normal airport operations. The absence of trained personnel and equipment can even pose risks to the aircraft in respect of secondary damage

October 09, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
For offering disabled aircraft recovery training under the Trainair Plus programme, which is recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), BIAL entered into a strategic partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany.

For offering disabled aircraft recovery training under the Trainair Plus programme, which is recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), BIAL entered into a strategic partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany. | Photo Credit: File photo

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has established South Asia’s first aircraft recovery training school (ARTS), in the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

According to BIAL, this institution is entirely dedicated to providing hands-on training for aircraft recovery, and is equipped with state-of-the-art disabled aircraft recovery equipment (DARE).

Through a strategic partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany, BIAL will offer disabled aircraft recovery training under the Trainair Plus programme, which is recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In the event of an aircraft mishap on the runway, swift, precise, and safe recovery is paramount to restore normal airport operations. The absence of trained personnel and equipment can inadvertently lead to operational delays, and even pose risks to the aircraft in respect of secondary damage.

BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari Marar said, “Establishment of the school at the airport reflects BIALs primary goal of elevating operational efficiency and prioritising passenger safety. As the first airport in India to acquire specialised code F compatible aircraft recovery equipment and to assemble a proficient team of recovery managers, we have made substantial advancements in enhancing our operational preparedness. Our vision is to create a world-class facility that sets new standards in aviation training, and I am confident that this will be much sought after in the region.”

A comprehensive range of training modules will be available at ARTS, encompassing a combination of classroom sessions, one-day familiarisation training, three-day hands-on training, and advanced five-day hands-on training programmes. These modules will equip trainees with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required to efficiently handle aircraft recovery operations.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.