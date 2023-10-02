HamberMenu
Customs officials catch passengers trying to smuggle gold paste

October 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials on Sunday caught two passengers who landed at the Kempegowda International Airport allegedly trying to smuggle 250 grams of gold paste and powder concealed in their pants and body parts .

Based on intelligence inputs, the officials intercepted two passengers at the airport soon after they arrived from Colombo, Sri Lanka. A detailed probe and physical frisking led the officials to recover 74.5 grams of gold power concealed in the pants, while the other passenger had concealed egg shaped gold paste weighing 155.3 grams in the rectum.

The officials suspect that the two passengers were part of an international gold smuggling racket and working as carriers. The duo was supposed to hand over the gold to their contacts on arrival. The officials are investigating to ascertain their network .

