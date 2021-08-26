Security guards caught stealing from gold loan firm

The Banaswadi police arrested two security guards while they were allegedly attempting to rob a gold loan company on Saturday. According to the police, the accused, who hailed from Nepal, worked as security guards for an apartment during the day. They identified locked houses and shops to burgle at night.

“The duo broke open the shutter of a Muthoot Finance office on Banaswadi Main Road and tried to break open the locker containing gold valuables worth ₹4 crore. However, they activated the sensor and alerted the staff,” said a police officer.

On seeing the alarm activated, the staff alerted the Banaswadi police. A team, which was patrolling the area at night, arrived at the spot, and nabbed the duo. “They have been taken into custody and we are investigating their background,” said the police.