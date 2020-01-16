Burglary averted at Manappuram gold company

An alarm system helped Manappuram gold company staff avert a burglary in the wee hours of Wednesday.

S. Rajanna, branch manager, received an alert on his mobile phone that someone was trying to break into the firm around midnight. Rajanna alerted the area manager Nagesh D. before calling the police control room.

The night beat police of Chandra Layout rushed to the spot and caught Karthik, a 21-year-old from Mandya, red-handed and recovered a crowbar, which he was using to break open the shutter.

Rajanna, on reaching the spot, examined CCTV camera footage and the burglar alarm.

The police booked Karthik for attempt to house break and trespass, and remanded him in judicial custody.

In December, a gang had burgled a branch of Muthoot Finance Limited in Lingarajpuram and made away with 70 kg of gold valuables worth ₹16 crore. The accused had drilled a hole through a washroom adjacent to the office, and cut open the iron door of the strong room using gas cutters. The incident came to light when the staff came to the office the next morning, which was a Monday. The police said though the branch had a CCTV camera and burglars alarms, the accused had disconnected power supply to the premises before gaining entry.