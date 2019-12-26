Muthoot claims ‘burglars identified’

Hundreds of anxious customers thronged the Muthoot Finance office in Cooke Town on Thursday demanding return of the valuables they had pledged for loans following a burglary in the premises in which gold worth ₹16 crore was looted.

The Cooke Town branch of Muthoot Finance has closed its operations temporarily following the burglary on Sunday. Representatives of the firm assured customers that their valuables would be returned shortly after the police investigation.

Five teams have been set up to nab the culprits. Police are questioning employees in pursuit of a lead.

A police officer said, “We have collected all the digital video recordings of CCTV cameras and are examining the footage.”

Meanwhile, a Muthoot Finance spokesperson issued a statement that police have identified the burglars, and efforts are on to arrest them and recover the gold valuables. The company claimed that all the gold in their premises is fully insured and customers will not lose their gold or incur any loss on account of the burglary. The company sought time to enable police to recover the gold, and that efforts are on to commence regular operations of the branch.