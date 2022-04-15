RBI comes up with Raju and the forty thieves to save you from cyber fraud
To prevent and contain the growing number of cyber crimes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought out a booklet – Be(A)ware — on the modus operandi of financial fraudsters, as part of its customer awareness initiatives.
The booklet aims to create awareness among those who have just begun their journey into the digital financial world, and are not so well-versed with digital financial transactions. The booklet is aimed at people across various age groups, education levels, and backgrounds.
The Be(A)ware series, titled ‘Raju and the Forty Thieves’, is an easily understandable pictorial depiction of cyber frauds, and helps people to keep their hard-earned money safe from fraudsters.
Raju and Forty Thieves contains 40 stories pertaining to fraudulent events. It offers simple tips and Dos and Don’ts. Raju represents a typical citizen. In the stories, he takes on different roles – of a senior citizen, a happy-go-lucky person, a farmer, etc.
The booklet was prepared by RBI ombudsman for Maharashtra and Goa to spread financial literacy among people. The booklet was prepared during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some of the scenarios covered in the book
1. Fraud through phishing links
2. Fake offers of credit card annual fee waiver
3. ATM cards’ skimming frauds
4. Frauds using screen sharing apps
5. SIM cloning
6. Scam through QR code scan
7. Stealing data through data cable (juice jacking)
8. Lottery fraud
9. Online job fraud
10. COVID-19 testing fake online sites
11. Fake vaccination call
12. Fraud using public Wi-Fi
13. Message app banking fraud
14. Multi-level marketing scam
15. Fake loan offer
16. Credit card limit upgradation
17. Card cloning at shops/commercial establishments
18. Payment spoofing application
