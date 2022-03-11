Asked about delay in micro-credit loan sanction, bank official tells Mysuru DC: ‘I have no idea’

The high rate of pendency of applications in banks pertaining to approval of micro-credit to small entrepreneurs came up during the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting held in Mysuru on March 11

The high rate of pendency of applications in banks pertaining to approval of micro-credit to small entrepreneurs came under flak during the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting held in Mysuru on March 11.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham who questioned some of the banks, in both the private and public sector, for the high rate of pendency of applications and the delay in disbursing micro-credit.

The DC threatened to close the accounts of the various government offices under the district administration in some of the private banks in case they fail to implement the welfare schemes launched by the government by offering loans to various sections of society.

When the DC raised a few queries pertaining to the delay, the response was either silence or a standard response from the bank representatives that the ‘issue will be brought to the notice of higher authorities’. The DC rebuked them for attending the meeting without any preparation.

An official representing Karnataka Gramin Bank was further reprimanded for smiling despite the rebuke by the DC who questioned him on the reasons for rejection of loan applications.

The DC took exception to senior officials of various banks skipping the DLRC meeting. When a representative said that his higher-ups were attending a review meeting, the DC said it was another lie to escape from being held accountable.

With respect to micro-credit for street vendors under PMSVANidhi (PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi) and Svanidi Samrudhi Scheme, Mr. Gautham said nearly 1,000 applications are pending of which 655 were in HDFC Bank alone. He sought an explanation from the bank’s representative who said, “I have no idea.”

This incensed the DC who asked why he was attending the meeting. “Is the tea and coffee served by us so good that you feel attracted to come and sit here?” he remarked and asked the RBI representative to make note of the casual and unprofessional response of the private bank.

There were similar exchanges with representatives from a few other banks as well following which the DC threatened to close the accounts of government departments in some of the private banks, including HDFC Bank, in case the banks were found to be indifferent to implementing government schemes.

“’These are schemes approved by the government and the loan amount is nominal. There is no reason to reject applications on flimsy grounds as it benefits vegetable and flower vendors, street hawkers,” said Mr. Gautham.

P. Gopinadha Sastry, AGM, Lead Bank, Mysuru and B.R. Poornima, CEO, Mysuru zilla panchayat were among those present at the review meeting.