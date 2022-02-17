Women lawyers, experts suggest amendments to criminal laws

Southern regional consultation held in city

Women lawyers, medical and legal experts across the five southern states have suggested a review of the existing criminal laws with respect to women.

The southern regional consultation on review of criminal law made its suggestions following a meeting here on Wednesday.

The conference, ‘Criminal Law Reform – A status for the advancement of women’ was organised by the Department of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University.

Issues discussed included sexual and marriage-related offences; laws pertaining to alimony; cyber crime; dowry death offences; besides aspects of protection currently provided to women in criminal procedure and witness laws, said registrar in-charge Ranjith Oomen Abraham.

Member of Tamil Nadu Law Commission and former Madras High Court judge S. Vimala presided over the meeting. Priya Bharadwaj, legal member, National Commission for Women delivered the keynote address. Women advocates, psychiatrists, medical experts and prison officials from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated.

The participants have handed over the recommendations to the National Commission for Women.