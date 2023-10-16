October 16, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Bengaluru

It’s been a week that Namma Metro’s Purple Line commenced operations connecting the eastern and western parts of Bengaluru. While this has brought relief to passengers, six-coach trains are overcrowded now, leading to long queues and inconvenience to passengers.

Metro commuters, who had patiently waited for months, were delighted to finally travel hassle-free between Challaghatta and Whitefield, a distance of 43.49 km with 37 stations in-between, in 76 minutes at an end-to-end fare of ₹60.

“Since the entire stretch is now open, there has been a surge in commuters. Trains are consistently packed,” said Raghu Nair, a commuter from Baiyappanahalli who takes the metro to MG Road daily. “The frequency of trains is low. The waiting time is increasing. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) should increase frequency of trains or increase the number of coaches.”

Frequency of trains on Purple Line

Metro train service frequency on the Whitefield (Kadugodi) – Pattandur Agrahara section is 10 minutes, and on the Pattandur Agrahara – Mysuru Road section is 5 minutes. During morning peak hours, the frequency on the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic – M.G. Road section is three minutes, and between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta is 10 minutes.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda interchange station-Majestic, Indiranagar, Baiyappanahalli, and M.G. Road metro stations on the Purple Line are experiencing a surge in commuters, posing challenges for the crew to manage the crowd. Despite trains operating every three minutes during peak hours, commuters have complained that the BMRCL is overwhelmed by the crowd.

Tulasi Gowda, a regular commuter, said, “We’re happy to witness the metro operating across its full stretch, benefiting many commuters. However, the chaotic situation at Majestic interchange station during peak hours is a matter of concern. BMRCL is unprepared for the magnitude of the crowd, and lacks effective strategies, like increasing train frequency or implementing crowd control measures.”

BMRCL awaiting arrival of new coaches

BMRCL officials said that this problem will persist until they acquire new coaches. Currently, BMRCL operates 57 trains, with 33 designated for the Purple Line and 24 for the Green Line, with the total network stretching 73 km.

An official said, “The frequency will be increased based on demand, and effective crowd management strategies will be implemented at the stations. In terms of new train coaches, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) is set to deliver 216 coaches. The first two will arrive in Bengaluru from China within a month.”

After winning a ₹1,578-crore contract in 2019, CRRC faced delays due to its failure to establish a manufacturing plant in India.

BMRCL had issued multiple notices to CRRC, warning of encashing its ₹372 crore bank guarantee. The Chinese company has now partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to supply the remaining coaches.

An official said, “The CRRC has entered into an MoU with an Indian company to manufacture the coaches. We are expecting to receive these new coaches soon. These coaches will be operated on the Purple Line, and also on the R.V. Road – Bommasandra Yellow Line, which is under construction.”

Why the delay in delivery of coaches

Officials said that the delay occurred because the Chinese company had difficulty meeting the requirement of manufacturing 75% of the coaches in India, as mandated by the Make in India initiative.

Finding a suitable local manufacturer was challenging, and the COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted the manufacturing process. These challenges prompted CRRC to collaborate with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons for the manufacture and supply of coaches.