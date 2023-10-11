HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New BMTC feeder bus services connects Outer Ring Road to K.R. Pura metro station in Bengaluru

Many employees from different companies along the ORR have started utilising the bus service

October 11, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated BMTC feeder bus services from K.R. Pura metro station to Central Silk Board in Bengaluru, on October 11, 2023.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated BMTC feeder bus services from K.R. Pura metro station to Central Silk Board in Bengaluru, on October 11, 2023.

With the entire Purple Line of Namma Metro now operational, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) feeder bus services from K.R. Pura metro station to Central Silk Board, catering to commuters in the tech corridor of Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru, on October 11.

BMTC has launched feeder services on two routes originating at K.R. Pura metro station.

The first route runs from K.R. Pura to Central Silk Board, with a frequency of 5 minutes during peak hours and 8 minutes during non-peak hours.

The second route is a circular service from-and-to K.R. Pura metro station via Marathahalli, Kundalahalli, ITPL, and Garudacharpalya, operating every 5 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

BMTC has also introduced Route 3, connecting Kadugodi to Kadugodi via Hope Farm, ITPL, Graphite India, AECS Layout gate, and Route 4 from Kadugodi to Marathahalli via Hope Farm, Varthur Kodi, and Siddapura.

On October 11 morning, Mr. Reddy, accompanied by M.V. Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of the State Institute For The Transformation of Karnataka (SITK), BMTC Managing Director G. Sathyavathi, Srinivas Alavilli, a fellow at WRI, and Manas Das, president of Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA), boarded a bus at K.R. Pura metro station.

Many employees from different companies along the ORR also utilised the bus service.

The Personal2Public initiative launched by B.PAC and WRI India has been encouraging people to shift from personal vehicles to public transport at least twice a week.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.