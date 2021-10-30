Puneeth Rajkumar funeral on Sunday October 31

Fans requested not to go to Kanteerava Studio as the place is not big enough for a huge crowd

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be held on October 31 at Kanteerava Studio.

The government decided to hold the last rites on October 31 after seeing the number of fans thronging Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Also, the Chief Minister said, conducting the last rites at Kanteerava Studio after dark would pose a major challenge.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the decision was taken to provide an opportunity to all the fans to get a final glimpse of the mortal remains of the actor. “I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and peace,” he said.

Senior producer Rockline Venkatesh appealed to all fans to maintain peace, and pay their last respects at Kanteerava Stadium on October 30.

“On Sunday morning (October 31), we will take the mortal remains to Kanteerava Studio in a procession. Public will not be allowed inside the studio, as it is a very small place. Only family members and his colleagues from the film fraternity will be allowed inside. We have arranged a few LED screens outside for members of the public to watch the proceedings, but they will not be allowed inside. I appeal to fans not to come to the studio and provide some privacy to the family,” he said.