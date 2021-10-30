Grieving over Puneeth Rajkumar, shops in Chamarajanagar do not open for business

The actor used to visit his father’s village whenever time permitted

Traders and commercial establishments in Chamarajanagar did not open for business on October 30 as a mark of respect to film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru on October 29.

Puneeth is the son of legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar whose hometown Gajanur is close to Chamarajnagar. Puneeth used to visit Gajanur whenever time permitted as he had great affection towards the village and its people. He used to spend time at the places frequented by his father, including a banyan tree and their ancestral home.

He was the brand ambassador for Chamarajanagar district.

People of Chamarajanagar are grieving and have put up photographs of the actor at several junctions.

Most business and commercial establishments did not open for business. Some roads were deserted.

Grieving fans of the actor took out a bike rally in Chamarajanagar on October 29 carrying the actor’s photos.