Pearson India launches its first book vending machine for consumers in Bengaluru

March 07, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Pearson book vending machine.

Pearson book vending machine. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Pearson India, recently launched its first book vending machine in India, reaching out to learners directly in the country. Through this initiative, Pearson India aims to provide easy access to a wide range of academic books, directly to the customers, enhancing their overall purchase experience. The vending machine is installed in Pearson India’s office on Richmond Road.

Through this initiative, Pearson India will offer a wide selection of the latest editions of learning and education books that are currently published by Pearson. Customers, including students and professionals, can make direct payment at the vending machine through UPI and purchase their desired book easily and conveniently, in less than 30 seconds. Over the next few months, Pearson India will set up a few such vending machines across different parts of the country, said the company release.

Vinay Swamy, Country Head, Pearson India, said, “There is an upward trend of students and learners buying reference material to prepare for their entrance exams and academic preparation in India. This book vending machine leverages the buying-on-the-go trend to capitalize on this market opportunity.”

“We plan to expand this initiative in India by setting up more book vending machines across educational hubs in India that will create innovative touchpoints for consumers, who are looking for simple, easy, and convenient ways of purchasing book,” he further added.

